Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

Chief Executive Alan Joyce stated the airline has to turn out to be smaller sized as it braces for many many years of significantly reduced revenues. He stated the furloughed staff faced a extended interruption to their airline careers.

“The actions that we’re taking will have a huge impact on thousands of our people. This is something that weighs very heavily on all of us,” Joyce advised reporters. “This is something that we don’t make a decision on very easily. But the collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us with little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible longer term.”

Joyce stated the airline entered the crisis in a greater place than most airlines and remained optimistic about the potential.

