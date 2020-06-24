Australia’s Coronavirus Lockdown Protests Driven By Facebook Conspiracy Theorists

Numerous viewing had the exact same query: Why Gates? Why did a protest towards lockdowns involve so several unrelated — and imported — conspiracy theories?

1 speaker, Fanos Panayides, is the founder of an very energetic Facebook group identified as “99% unite Main Group ‘it’s us or them'” that has quickly grow to be a single of the most significant hubs of resistance towards Australia’s coronavirus response.

It is populated by a colourful combine of coronavirus deniers, anti-vaxxers, 5G truthers, sovereign citizens, QAnon believers and other fringe conspiracy theorists. And all of their beliefs have cross-pollinated and converged to make a virulent — if not totally coherent — umbrella motion towards coronavirus lockdown measures.

The anti-lockdown motion stays little in Australia but, in accordance to a single poll, one in 10 men and women assume social distancing measures need to be eliminated instantly. The restrictions are presently getting slowly eased across the nation, following a largely productive response to the coronavirus, with fewer than 100 deaths and a main slowing of new situations.

But in Panayides’s group, that does not matter. Due to the fact it was commenced on April eight, the group has grown to additional than 37,000 members who have created additional than 900,000 posts, remarks and reactions, in accordance to social media analytics web-site Crowdtangle.

Sunday’s protest originated with a fringe, far-appropriate YouTuber, but the driving force was Panayides’ group. Members of the group also organised at least two other anti-lockdown protests held in the previous week.

Ahead of final month, Panayides — who did not react to requests for an interview with Information by telephone, Facebook Messenger or by way of associates — was not a extensively identified activist.

He worked as a safety guard trainer, ran a corporation creating brick ovens and published a 35-webpage guide e book on excess weight reduction — but was possibly finest identified for getting a contestant on actuality Television plan Household Meals Battle.