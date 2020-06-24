Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Self-Isolating After Coughing Fit

When the coughing match came on, Frydenberg had been updating the nation on the state of the government’s finances as it spends historically substantial quantities on help for folks and organizations impacted by COVID-19.

As he spoke about the JobKeeper scheme — underneath which the government pays struggling employers $one,500 per fortnight for every worker they maintain on the books — Frydenberg stopped to cough, alternating amongst coughing into his hand and his elbow.

Sipping on water did not seem to be to help. He joked that it was “too long a speech” prior to coughing yet again. His voice was raspy as he continued to talk.

Frydenberg described the coronavirus as “a faceless and flagless enemy” that designed a “health and economic shock the likes of which the world has never seen”.

He urged Australians to be assured about their long term and to “stay strong” and “stay together”.