Australia scrambles to prevent 2nd COVID-19 wave after 1st death in a month

Australia reported its 1st COVID-19 death in a lot more than a month on Wednesday, as considerations about a 2nd wave of infections noticed 1000’s of persons queue, occasionally for hrs, to be examined for the virus.

A guy in his 80s died in Victoria state, in which 20 new situations had been reported overnight, Victoria Chief Well being Officer Brett Sutton advised reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has so far escaped a higher variety of casualties from the new coronavirus, with somewhat a lot more than 7,500 infections and 103 deaths, aided by rigid lockdown measures and bodily distancing principles.

Fears of a 2nd wave stem from an upswing in new situations in Victoria, Australia’s 2nd-most populous state, in which authorities are attempting to incorporate outbreaks in half a dozen Melbourne suburbs.

Pop-up check centres

State Premier Daniel Andrews has asked for military personnel to assist operate pop-up check centres and enforce a 14-day quarantine necessity for anybody coming from overseas, a spokesperson said.

Right after enforcing lockdown restrictions earlier in its coronavirus outbreak in contrast to most other nations, Australia started to ease individuals curbs final month to revive its economic system as infection costs has slowed considerably.

The lockdown in Victoria was currently being lifted a lot more gradually, but authorities there feel the boost in new situations stemmed from family members get-togethers attended by persons with mild signs.

COVID-19 testing personnel are viewed at a pop-up web site at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds on Wednesday. (Daniel Pockett/Getty Pictures)

Above the weekend, Victoria extended its state of emergency for yet another month and reimposed restrictions on gatherings.

“There were some that may have believed that we were going to be completely out of the woods. That has never been the case,” Australia’s Minister for Well being Greg Hunt advised reporters in Melbourne. “It can literally take one person who doesn’t do the right thing.”

Alarmed by the rise in new infections, 1000’s of persons have flocked to testing centres, in which waiting instances of up to 4 hrs have been reported. Police had been forced to shut one particular drive-by clinic in Melbourne 20 minutes after it opened as it was unable to cope with the throng.

Nonetheless, authorities say anybody who needs a check will get one particular.

The renewed scare has also sparked a rush to supermarkets in Victoria, in which two of the greatest chains, Woolworths Group and Coles, have imposed fresh limits how substantially shoppers can purchase for precise products, which includes toilet paper, hand sanitizer, flour, sugar, pasta, lengthy-lifestyle milk, eggs and rice.

“While we have healthy stock levels to draw on, we’re taking this precautionary step to help prevent excessive buying and support appropriate social distancing in our Victorian stores,” explained Claire Peters, managing director of Woolworths’ supermarkets division.

In spite of the spike in situations in Victoria, neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) explained it would not near the border among the states, although NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged persons to steer clear of travelling to Victoria.

Australian states and territories are at the moment committed to getting rid of the bulk of the bodily distancing restrictions by the finish of July.