Armed Woman Shot, Wounded By Deputies In Lake Forest – Los Angeles

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to a burglary shot and wounded an armed female early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest.

The shooting occurred just right after one a.m. in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive. The victim appeared to be in her late 20s, in accordance to an Orange County Sheriff’s Division spokesman.

Deputies responded to a burglary get in touch with at a house to locate a female standing across the street from the house in query holding a handgun, the sheriff’s spokesperson mentioned.

The deputies ordered the female to drop the gun, then opened fire on her, the sheriff’s spokesperson disclosed.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown affliction. No one particular else was harm.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The precise situations which lead up to the shooting have been not confirmed.