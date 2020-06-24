Arlington Man Charged In Connection With Body Found In Container  – Dallas / Fort Worth

PARIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW/AP) – A Texas guy was arrested in connection with the discovery of the entire body of a lady in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake, authorities mentioned.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation mentioned agents feel Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington utilised a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the entire body.

The lady was recognized as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Kentucky State Police mentioned earlier this week. Her entire body was located Saturday close to Colson Hollow in western Kentucky just north of the Tennessee state line, police mentioned.

Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with proof. He was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, with bond set at $one million whilst he awaits extradition to Tennessee, police mentioned.