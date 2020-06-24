archaeologists discover ancient Viking longhouse Iceland

“The younger hall is the richest in Iceland so far,” Einarsson mentioned. “It is hard not to conclude that it is a chieftain’s house.”

The 40 metre-lengthy hall contained a prized hoard of ornamental beads, silver and ancient coins. They incorporated Roman and Middle Eastern silver coins, and ‘hacksilver’ – bent pieces of silver utilised as currency by the Vikings.

Einarsson thinks it was a seasonal settlement or camp, occupied only in the course of the northern hemisphere summertime and possibly into the autumn.

Regions of the older developing reveal it was one particular of the biggest lengthy homes ever discovered in Iceland.

“We know that the westernmost portion of the older hall was a smithy [for working with metal] — the only smithy inside of a hall acknowledged in Iceland,” Einarsson mentioned.

He mentioned the web site follows a pattern of gradual growth by the North Atlantic islands.