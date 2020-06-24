Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show ‘Little Voice’

Apple Television+ present “Little Voice” is set to be launched on Friday, July 10, and ahead of its debut, Apple has shared the complete trailer for the series.

A appreciate letter to the varied musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams although navigating rejection, appreciate, and intricate loved ones troubles. Featuring authentic music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about discovering your genuine voice–and the courage to use it. (Affiliate Link)

“Little Voice” is a coming of age drama made by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and it makes use of authentic music from Bareilles.

“Little Voice” shares its July 10 premiere date with “Greyhound,” a hugely anticipated WWII film that stars Tom Hanks as a naval officer offered command Navy destroyer of Greyhound in the Battle of the Atlantic.

