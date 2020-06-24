Apple debuts SF Symbols 2 app with new symbols and resources for developers

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Throughout WWDC final yr, Apple launched a brand new set of configurable symbols and a companion macOS app named SF Symbols. Following that introduction, Apple has launched SF Symbols 2 in conjunction with WWDC 2020 with more than 750 new symbols and far more.

The configurable symbols incorporated in the SF Symbols app are made to integrate with Apple’s program font, San Francisco. The symbols can be employed across iOS 14, watchOS seven, macOS Massive Sur, and tvOS 14.

Here’s what’s new in SF Symbols 2 this yr, Apple says:

(Affiliate Link)

App Enhancements – Organize symbols into customized collections and see symbol metadata which include localization and OS availability in a new inspector panel.

Apple says that some symbols need to be employed as-is, and delivers a listing of pointers and symbols that can’t be personalized. You can download the Mac app here from Apple’s developer webpage.

FTC: We use revenue earning automobile affiliate hyperlinks. Much more.

Examine out on YouTube for far more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=IS2c6CJ7m7Q

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR