Apple debuts SF Symbols 2 app with new symbols and resources for developers

Throughout WWDC final yr, Apple launched a brand new set of configurable symbols and a companion macOS app named SF Symbols. Following that introduction, Apple has launched SF Symbols 2 in conjunction with WWDC 2020 with more than 750 new symbols and far more.

The configurable symbols incorporated in the SF Symbols app are made to integrate with Apple’s program font, San Francisco. The symbols can be employed across iOS 14, watchOS seven, macOS Massive Sur, and tvOS 14.

Here’s what’s new in SF Symbols 2 this yr, Apple says:

750+ New Symbols – SF Symbols 2 attributes more than 750 new symbols, which include gadgets, wellness, transportation symbols, and far more. These new symbols are readily available in apps working the beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS Massive Sur.

Multicolor Symbols – In excess of 150 preconfigured, multicolor symbols that adapt dynamically with Apple platform program colours.

Refined optical alignment- Detrimental side margins are now supported each natively and in customized symbols, enabling higher management more than horizontal alignment.

Enhanced localization – New, localized variants of symbols for each Proper-to-Left creating techniques as effectively as script-particular symbols for Arabic, Devanagari and Hebrew.

App Enhancements – Organize symbols into customized collections and see symbol metadata which include localization and OS availability in a new inspector panel.

Apple says that some symbols need to be employed as-is, and delivers a listing of pointers and symbols that can’t be personalized. You can download the Mac app here from Apple’s developer webpage.

