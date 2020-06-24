apple: Apple, Dell products from China held up at Indian ports: Sources – Latest News

Apple, Cisco and Dell products are amid the items from US corporations currently being caught up in India’s border tensions with China, as Indian ports hold up imports from China, two sources informed Reuters on Wednesday.

However no government discover has been issued, customs officers at main Indian port have held back containers coming from China, looking for more clearances, government and sector sources have stated.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in between India and China following border clashes final week that noticed at least 20 Indian soldiers killed.

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a lobby group representing U.S. companies, informed India’s commerce ministry in a letter dated June 23 that lack of clarity and delays could disrupt enterprise and manufacturing operations.

“Authorities have abruptly halted the clearance of industry consignments coming in from China (and perhaps other destinations) at most major ports and airports,” USISPF stated in the letter, viewed by Reuters.

“This will send a chilling signal to foreign investors who look for predictability and transparency,” it stated.

The commerce ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Two sector sources stated Apple, Cisco, Dell and Ford Motor Co products had been amid people held up. Electronics parts of Taiwan’s Foxconn, a contract producer for Apple in India, had been also impacted, a third supply stated.

It was not quickly clear which ports had been holding back the items.

Apple, Cisco and Foxconn did not reply to requests for comment. A Dell spokeswoman declined to comment, when Ford stated a consignment of automobile components was held up at a port in Chennai and the organization was supplying facts sought by the authorities.

The delays come as India is restarting factory operations following a nationwide lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian electronics and mobile sector group ICEA stated its members had been informed Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi Airports would have a new examination process for all consignments coming from China.

Usually, items for standard importers are cleared immediately, ICEA stated in a letter to the finance ministry, urging it to intervene.

India’s finance ministry, which oversees the customs division, did not reply to a request for comment.

