Analyzing MLB's 60-game season and how scheduling, rule tweaks will affect Rockies

Matilda Coleman
Baseball is back. It is just not going to be the very same Key League Baseball we’re all utilised to.

The 60-game season that was created official on Tuesday and is scheduled to start out on both July 23 or 24 is total of tweaks and addendums to MLB normalcy — and people variances could have key results on the Rockies.

For starters, Colorado’s routine will attribute 10 video games towards just about every of its 4 divisional opponents, as nicely as 20 mixed video games towards the American League West teams of Houston, Oakland, Texas, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels. Although the Rockies have purpose to be concerned about dealing with the Dodgers (15-four head-to-head final yr vs. Colorado), there is also toughness developed into their routine by means of the Astros (3 consecutive  100-win seasons) and the Athletics (two consecutive wild-card berths).

But if the baseball gods smile kindly on the Rockies this yr, a capable lineup coupled with a rotation that surprises and a bullpen that does not implode could have them proper in the playoff combine.

