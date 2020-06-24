Anaheim Officials Unveil New Angel Stadium Site Plans – Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim officials Tuesday launched strategies for a redevelopment venture all around Angel Stadium that would include apartments and condominiums, merchants, dining establishments and two hotels.

The prepare was inspired by comparable tasks at Chicago’s Wrigley Area, San Diego’s Petco Park and the Texas Rangers’ Globe Daily life Area in Arlington, Texas.

“For too long, the fate of baseball in Anaheim was unclear,” Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu mentioned in a statement posted to Twitter. “Now there is a clear path forward with this proposal for neighborhoods, parks, open spaces, shopping, dining and entertainment, all built around baseball.”

A statement from @MayorHarrySidhu on the proposal presented this afternoon for advancement all around @angels baseball stadium.

Mike Lyster, Anaheim spokesperson, mentioned city officials would “spend the next few weeks reviewing the plan and working with representatives from SRB Management to finalize remaining agreements for the sale of the stadium site.”

“We expect final plans and agreements to come before our (City Council) in late summer or early fall, with plenty of time for the public to learn more about them before that,” he mentioned.

The proposal for a new or redeveloped stadium on 153 acres consists of five,175 apartments and condominiums, two.seven million square feet of workplace area, one.one million square feet of retail merchants, dining establishments and hotels.

The advancement will also incorporate a five-acre park and an added five acres of neighborhood park area and 12,500 parking spaces found in structures, on the streets and underground.

The prepare calls for Angel Stadium to be refurbished or a new 45,500-seat stadium to be developed for the Los Angeles Angels on land following to the 57 Freeway and the Santa Ana River.

Public hearings on the prepare are anticipated to be held in September or October.

