ARLINGTON, Texas () – Across North Texas, a number of ​schools have had to cancel their ​summer power and conditioning camps following athletes examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Arlington ISD’s Martin Large College ​was 1 of the initially colleges to r​eport a optimistic situation and how leaders there dealt with it ​is currently being employed as an instance for other people. ​

​

Foremost a summertime ​strength and pace ​camp for hundreds of pupil-athletes ​is difficult in its very own appropriate, but in the course of a pandemic it is a entire other story.

“I have yet ​to coach a drill,” Martin Large College Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Bob Wager stated. “All I ​do is social distancing every day.​ We’re three weeks into camp ​and I have yet to coach a drill and I’m the head football coach.​”

Coach Wager is rather focusing on retaining college students secure.

When they arrive at camp, ​they do wellbeing screenings, stand 6 feet apart and get the job done in ​groups of 12 referred to as “pods.”

​

“That pod of 12 students is the ​same today as it was the first day of camp,” Wager stated. “​Pod consistency, social ​distancing, contact tracing.. there’s ​an awful lot of things that are happening ​in 2020 that if you would have asked ​me prior to two months ago I wouldn’t have known what ​any of them meant. I felt ​like we we’re really well prepared ​going in.” ​

​

Lifestyle takes place and two weeks into camp, ​a pupil examined optimistic for COVID-19. ​Camp was suspended and Coach Wager started the ​contact tracing method.

“We notified the students and their parents that were in that pod.. what we’re referencing as pod 0,” he stated. “We also communicated 1,200+ emails with all of the students and their parents that were in camp to notify them.”

Individuals who had direct get in touch with with the optimistic situation had been asked to quarantine.

A deep ​cleaning of all amenities was finished. ​Wager documented every little thing ​that took place and in the ​days that followed, that documentation​ has been shared with other athletic ​programs across the nation as an instance of what to do if a pupil exams optimistic. ​

​

“It’s really great information to have if you have a positive test on your campus and they can go through and I’m sure the next person that reads it and looks at it may tweak it and they’ll make it better and I think that’s one of the unique things about the coaching profession,” Wager stated.

​

Camp resumed final Thursday he continues to inform his athletes get what they discover in camp and apply it at household. ​

​

“Carry that on for the ​next 22 hours until we see them in the ​next day,” he stated. “It’s a teaching opportunity ​and we’ve got lots of those here lately.​ We’re trying to do the very best we ​can.”​