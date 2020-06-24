Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon’s ‘Nick News’ Specials

Instagram

Set to debut on June 29, ‘Kids, Race and Unity’ aims to ‘amplify the voices and experiences of Black little ones across the country’ and will attribute the leaders of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Bosses at youngsters Television network Nickelodeon are bringing back “Nick News” for a series of specials hosted by Alicia Keys.

The unique programme was hosted by journalist Linda Ellerbee for 25 many years in advance of she retired in 2016, and featured discussions on present occasions like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, HIV/AIDS, and Hurricane Katrina, all tailored for youngsters.

Now the Emmy Award-winning series is set to return for the unique “Kids, Race and Unity”, which will highlight the present discussions surrounding race in America.

Set to debut on 29 June at 7pm ET on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons the display, hosted by Keys, will “amplify the voices and experiences of Black children across the country amid current events”, in accordance to a press release from representatives at the network.

“‘Kids, Race and Unity’ will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids, offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity, and highlight teen activists who are fighting racial injustice.”

Keys will also sit down with a selection of visitors, such as Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, youthful protest singer and viral sensation Keedron Bryant, and the teenagers who founded Teens4Equality.