ALDI Bagged Salads Recalled For Possible Cyclospora Infection – Detroit

MICHIGAN ( DETROIT) – Have you not long ago purchased a bagged salad combine from ALDI?

This week ALDI voluntarily recalled Small Salad Bar Backyard Salad due to feasible Cyclospora infection.

The impacted Small Salad Bar Backyard Salad was offered in a 12 oz. bag, has a UPC code of 4099100082975 and have Very best If Employed By dates of May well one by way of June 29.

The impacted solutions have been eliminated from retailers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

