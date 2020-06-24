AG Xavier Becerra Won’t Examine Vallejo Police Killing Of Sean Monterrosa – San Francisco

VALLEJO ( / AP) — California’s lawyer basic declined Wednesday to independently investigate the fatal shooting of a guy police say they at first considered was carrying a handgun in his waistband but really had a hammer.

Sean Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco was suspected of stealing from a Vallejo pharmacy amid nationwide protests when he was killed June two by an officer who fired 5 instances by way of a police automobile windshield, hitting Monterrosa as soon as.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams earlier mentioned Monterrosa dropped to his knees and place his hands over his waist, revealing what the officer took to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a 15-inch hammer in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

Solano County District Lawyer Krishna Abrams asked Lawyer Standard Xavier Becerra to investigate, but his workplace mentioned she did not display that her workplace was incapable of managing the investigation on its very own.

“Absent a conflict of interest, an abuse of discretion or other exceptional circumstances, the Department of Justice does not assume responsibility for local investigations or prosecutions typically handled by local authorities,” Becerra’s workplace mentioned, expressing self-assurance in Abrams to manage the matter.

It mentioned that the California Division of Justice did agree on June five to consider up a wider overview of the Vallejo Police Department’s policing policies and practices. It mentioned that consists of assisting the city conquer what Abrams known as a lack of public believe in in the method that she oversees.

A bill pending in the Legislature would enable Becerra’s workplace to investigate deadly force incidents but only at the request of neighborhood officials.

Abrams objected to Becerra declining to investigate Monterrosa’s death in spite of an agreement by several city, county and state elected officials and local community members that it is warranted.

“While I am confident that my office can conduct a fair and thorough review of all officer-involved shootings, an independent review is needed at this time to restore public trust and provide credibility, transparency and oversight,” she wrote.

