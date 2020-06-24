Addison’s Kaboom Town Fireworks Show To Be Held At ‘Undisclosed Location,’ Will Be Streamed Online – Dallas / Fort Worth

ADDISON, Texas () – Addison’s yearly fireworks display will be held at an “undisclosed location” this yr and will be streamed on-line due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town announced the Kaboom Town fireworks display, which is held each yr to celebrate the Fourth of July, will be at an out-of-town place and will be closed to the public.

Earlier this month, organizers had been forced to cancel the event’s view celebration at Addison Circle Park as coronavirus worries continue to be.

Organizers stated the choice to move the fireworks display out of public viewing on Wednesday was due to the latest surge in COVID-19 situations in Dallas County and the “difficulty in securing public safety support for traffic control and event security from Addison’s law enforcement partners because of an increase in demand on public safety resources across North Texas.”

The display can be watched on the town’s YouTube channel on July three at 9:30 p.m.