Adam Wakefield Wishes ‘Healing and Peace’ for Rape Accuser

Instagram

The season 10 runner-up of ‘The Voice’ has been hit with sexual assault allegations immediately after a girl by the identify of Erica shared particulars of their drunken 2017 experience in a series of Twitter posts.

–

Nation singer Adam Wakefield is keeping his innocence immediately after rape allegations from 2017 resurfaced on the net.

The former “The Voice” star, who was the runner-up in 2016’s season 10, has hit headlines immediately after a girl acknowledged as Erica went public with sexual assault accusations on the net on Monday, June 22.

In a series of Twitter posts, she shared particulars of a drunken 2017 experience with Wakefield following a Halloween get together in Nashville, Tennessee, which occurred immediately after the two had previously been in get in touch with for a handful of weeks.

“He asked me to spend the night. I was very drunk, I assume he was as well, and said yes because I thought I trusted him,” the accuser wrote underneath the take care of @erica___lynn.

“Later that night I woke up to him on top of me having sex with me. When I asked him to stop he said, ‘You know you like it.’ And wouldn’t.”

Erica went to a nearby hospital to have a rape kit finished the following day, and reported the incident to police, who documented a “controlled call” among the girl and Wakefield as she confronted him about his habits.

“He repeatedly said, ‘I’m sorry I f**ked up,’ while I cried and asked why he raped me,” she continued. “The following day the police went to his apartment and he told them he thought I was awake.”

Nonetheless, the criminal investigation was dismissed by prosecutors just a day later on, leaving Erica fuming as she sought treatment to deal with the trauma, explaining she hadn’t spoken publicly about the experience in advance of since she was “terrified” of him and the achievable repercussions.

Wakefield has due to the fact responded to the accusations, insisting he “fully cooperated with the investigating authorities” at the time, and has due to the fact moved on.

In a statement issued to The Boot, he continued, “No charges were ever filed against me and this matter was closed. I am not going to make any efforts to squash this woman’s statement or try to diminish her voice. I wish nothing but healing and peace for her.”

“I apologize to both my professional and personal family for any hurt this accusation has caused…,” he additional.

Following her original Twitter posts, Erica claimed to have heard from “MULTIPLE other women” with related experiences with Wakefield, even though his representatives have so far declined to handle the added allegations.

The controversy emerges as Wakefield attempts to launch a new chapter in his occupation as a member of the trio Texas Hill, alongside “American Idol” contestant Casey James and fellow “The Voice” competitor Craig Wayne Boyd.

The actuality stars very first began functioning with each other final 12 months (19) and program to release an EP later on this summertime, following the debut of their very first track, “Darkest Sky”.