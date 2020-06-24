A weeknight salmon recipe that feels like a dinner party –

This stellar weeknight meal will take benefit of substances you might previously have stashed in the cupboard or fridge.

The centerpiece is salmon. The fillets are straightforward to put together and rapid to cook, building them the excellent protein for straightforward weeknight dinners. And salmon can get on quite a few unique flavors, which explains its versatility and mass appeal.

Miso rice adds a fragrant, earthy pairing for the silky, fatty salmon. The sweet-salty miso is whisked into the rice water prior to cooking, building the rice super savory, nutty and sticky. The rice complements other seafood, also, like cod, shrimp and scallops. It is also a fantastic accompaniment to grilled steak and roasted chicken. And if it is a satisfying plant-based mostly meal you are soon after, miso rice is a organic match for scrumptious tofu-vegetable bowls. Use the versatile ginger-scallion vinaigrette as the sauce.

Mixing in the miso is a straightforward very little strategy that outcomes in large taste, but you could also include sudden seasonings when you make rice. Consider mushroom stock in area of water, or complete spices, like cinnamon sticks, star anise and cardamom pods, to perfume the rice. Capers, chopped fresh chiles or minced ginger could all include distinctive pops of taste and texture to the rice.

