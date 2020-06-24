A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt

NBC

“America’s Acquired Talent” aired its new episode on Tuesday, June 23. In the new outing, a single contestant stole the awareness of the judges, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Eric Stonestreet, who filled in for sick Heidi Klum. On the other hand, it was not in a very good way.

Chef Boy Bonez took the stage to display off his rapping expertise. But it was his disturbing eye trick that obtained so considerably awareness. He approached the judges’ panel ahead of unexpectedly popping out his eye balls in front of Sofia, considerably to her shock.

She rapidly stood up and went to the back due to the fact of the terrifying sight. She was so frightened that she tripped and fell onto some audience members. The “Contemporary Family members” star stayed sitting on the lap of some until finally the wild efficiency was in excess of. Meanwhile, Eric yelled, “I can’t look! They are still out! Put them back in!”

“I’ve never seen anything more horrible!” Sofia hilariously advised the Chef Boy Bonez following the efficiency. He then responded, “Horrible?!” and popped his eyes at her once more. “You’re gonna hurt yourself! How was I the only one that gave him an X?” she exclaimed.

The Colombian star pushed her X buzzer for Chef Boy Bonez, hoping to remove him. On the other hand, the other judges gave him a yes. “I think there’s a market for this,” Simon argued. “I always say this: Without acts like you, we don’t exist. So I’m going to kick us off with a yes (vote).”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=ykYWd53CpDA



“Eric, don’t betray me,” Sofia advised Eric, who then responded, “This is ridiculous. I don’t deserve this. Heidi deserves this. I’ll tell you what. This is probably the only day I’m going to be here this season, so I’m going to torture the rest of you guys with a ‘yes.’ ”

Also amongst people who auditioned that evening had been Excessive Dance Force, comedian Ty Barnett, Australian singer Annie Jones, Nashville guitar player Jesse Krame and Bone Breakers.