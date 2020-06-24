6ix9ine and YK Osiris Exchange Insults After ‘TROLLZ’ Nabs No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart

Instagram

In an video that the ‘GOOBA’ rapper posts on his Instagram account, he blasts numerous individuals whom he considered are towards him for what he calls a ‘seven-day rant.’

–

After his song “TROLLZ” hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) took to social media to brag about it. Furthermore, the rapper blasted numerous individuals whom he considered have been towards him for what he named a “seven-day rant.”

In a video that he posted on his Instagram webpage on Tuesday, June 23, 6ix9ine named out fellow rappers which includes Meek Mill, Long term, Trippie Redd and YK Osiris. “Hey guys! So you guys ever notice how when people diss me or they say my name or try to clown me, the moment I respond, like the moment I address them, I’m dragging ’em? I get it,” the “GOOBA” rapper mentioned.

“Well today I’m number one in the world and I just wanna address a couple things, I wanna drag em some more. I got a list!” he continued. “Let us start out at the best: Long term you have been rapping for more than a decade, if not more than a decade, near to a decade, you have a lot of Drake characteristics my good friend, and you in no way went quantity one particular.”

“Mr. Meek Mills, since 2011, close to a decade, you never went number one either,” he additional, in advance of mentioning Lil Dirk and G Herbo (Lil Herb). “Every New York rapper that’s a male, that’s not old, you’ve never been number one.”

Later on, he took a jab at Osiris, saying, “Listen Osiris, we all know you not on my level — 1. I don’t wanna give you that amount of clout…Look the only reason I don’t do it to you right now is coz you believe in God and I like you coz of that.” He mocked Osiris’ movements on the microphone in the “Worth It” video.

&#13<br />

Even though other individuals have but to react, the “Worth It” spitter hopped on Instagram Dwell to clap back at the diss. “Can you be happy with a number one? Can you be happy?” YK asked. “Can you get nominated for a Grammy? You gotta stop, my brother. If you sold number one, why didn’t you get nominated for a BET Award?”

&#13<br />

“If you gon’ talk about being number one, talk about you being happy my n***a like, like n***a you still a clown bruh like that don’t make you like 100%. I don’t care bout no Instagram, y’all mind so delusional. I’m never trash, never that and I don’t gotta explain myself coz all y’all do is ride waves,” he additional.