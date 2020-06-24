50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

WENN

Earlier this month, Cuban, whose true title is Jamira Haines, raised people’s eyebrows right after she eliminated vast majority of photographs and movies featuring the ‘In Da Club’ rapper.

–

Factors apparently are not in excess of amongst 50 Cent and girlfriend Cuban Link. By means of his new Instagram submit, Fiddy hinted that their romance are just fine right after her girlfriend sparked breakup rumors with suspicious social media moves.

In a current Instagram video, Fiddy was witnessed trolling the 24-12 months-outdated fitness enthusiast. The “Electrical power” star/creator shared a video a lady hanging onto a man’s vehicle from the outdoors as he drives off.

Joking as it it was his girlfriend, “if you don’t get off my car @_cuban_link i’m telling ya mother. cut it out, right now! LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

&#13<br />

In response to the hilarious clip, fellow rapper Unwanted fat Joe wrote in the comment segment, “Unbelievable.” A person else extra, “He’s so chill and his got a lady hanging off his moving vehicle. The lady is pretty calm too, considering.”

One more particular person extra, “Bet money she from the Bronx..” Meanwhile, Cuban, whose true title is Jamira Haines, has still to react.

Earlier this month, Cuban raised people’s eyebrows right after she eliminated vast majority of photographs and movies featuring the “In Da Club” rapper. A couple of posts with the rapper/actor continue to be on her web page, but most of them have gone now.

Also incorporating fuel to the split speculation, Cuban not too long ago posted a image of her at her outdated apartment. She had been staying at her beau’s mansion for months for the duration of the self-isolation and her new photograph commenced a speculation that she might have been kicked out of Fiddy’s property.

50 and Cuban went public with their connection by creating a red carpet look at the “Power” season six premiere occasion at Madison Square Backyard in August 2019. At the time, the law pupil quickly grew to become the speak of the town in excess of her elegance, even though numerous considered that Fiddy was fortunate to have scored her as his girlfriend.