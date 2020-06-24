50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson Share How They’re Talking to Their Kids About Black Lives Matter Movement

50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson are prepared to have challenging conversations.

During Wednesday’s virtual episode of The Kelly Clarkson Demonstrate, the “In Da Club” rapper and the “Since U Been Gone” singer opened up about how they’ve been addressing current occasions pertaining to the Black Lives Matter motion with their younger kids.

“I’m blessed with him only being seven,” 50 Cent, who is dad to son Sire, stated. “So, I have to explain why they’re protests.”

Clarkson chimed in, saying, “My tiny lady [River Rose] is 6 and it really is like, you know, she catches some thing, like the information, or some thing, and I just have to make clear it basic and it really is just like, ‘Well, there is just correct and incorrect. And this man or woman was incorrect and that is why they are crying.'”

“It’s a very different thing and I think as a parent, now more than ever,” Clarkson, who is also mom to son Remington Alexander, four, continued. “And I think everybody needs to have that uncomfortable conversation that that exists and that it’s wrong.”