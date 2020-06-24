3 GOP Senators Call For Federal Investigation Into MPD, Say State’s Human Right’s Probe Won’t Be Fair

MINNEAPOLIS () — 3 Republican senators from higher Minnesota are calling for a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Division. They say they really don’t think Gov. Tim Walz’s ordered state investigation can be honest.

Earlier this month, the State Division of Human Rights charged the Minneapolis Police Division with discrimination, and started an investigation into the department’s actions in excess of the previous 10 many years.

The 3 Republican senators — Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria), and Sen. David Senjem (R-Rochester) — wrote a letter to Lawyer Basic William Barr, asking him to investigate the Minneapolis Police Division since “the State of Minnesota is not capable of conducting a fair and impartial investigation into allegations of constitutional civil rights violations” by the police division.

“The commissioner of the Department of Human Rights, who obviously has made a determination in her mind that the Minneapolis police department is a racist organization,” Sen. Scott Newman stated.

The senators pointed to commissioner Rebecca Lucero’s feedback at a June two information conference, in which she stated “community leaders have been asking for structural change, working for it, bleeding for it, and dying for it.”

The senators also wrote in the letter they feared for the civil rights of Minneapolis residents right after the city council voted to quote “dismantle” the police division. The senators stated the improve in violence and shootings in Minneapolis is a direct outcome of that vote.

“Believe me, the bad guys are listening,” Sen. Ingebrigtsen, a former Douglas County Sheriff, stated.

Sen. Ingebrigtsen was fast to condemn the Floyd arrest and stated a thorough investigation is required.

“That was a horrible arrest, an absolutely horrible arrest,” he stated. “As far as racism, I think it is just a sidebar here. It is what it is, I am sorry to say that, you are not going to want to hear it, I want somebody to be treated exactly the same as somebody of whatever color, there shouldn’t be any color involved here.”

The investigation the Republican senators are asking for would be a civil investigation. The federal Division of Justice by now has an ongoing criminal investigation into doable civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death.

The senators say they only sent their letter asking for a Division of Justice investigation on Monday, so they have not heard back on their request.

has reached out to the Minnesota Division of Human Rights for comment.