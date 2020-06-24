17-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot On Detroit’s West Side – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – A 17-yr-previous boy was fatally shot whilst at a household celebration Tuesday evening on Detroit’s west side.

It occurred about 11:15 p.m. in the place of Runyon and Greiner streets wherever Detroit police say the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2014 white Dodge Durango.

Police say a 2014 red Ford Fusion pulled alongside the Durango and somebody within the Fusion fired shots into the Durango.

Medics had been identified as and pronounced the 17-yr-previous dead at the scene police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and any individual with details is asked to get in touch with Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at one-800-Talk-UP.

