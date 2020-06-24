14 Mile Road Closed Under I-75 For Bridge Work Begins Thursday Night – Detroit

( DETROIT) — The Michigan Division of Transportation announced the two instructions of 14 Mile Road will be closed immediately underneath I-75.

The operate will commence at eight p.m. Thursday and will finish by 9 a.m. Friday.

MDOT says progress is getting produced on the substitute of the southbound I-75 bridge more than 14 Mile Road in Troy.

Climate permitting, crews will pour a new bridge deck on the construction that carries southbound I-75 more than 14 Mile Road. Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in the two instructions.

The new bridge will be element of an progressive diverging diamond interchange design and style that will be implemented at the I-75/14 Mile Road interchange. To expedite the completion of the DDI, crews will near exits at the interchange beginning Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, the northbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road will near until eventually early September. Northbound visitors will be directed to exit at Rochester Road and use Huge Beaver and John R roads back to 14 Mile Road.

The southbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road is anticipated to near at five a.m. Saturday, June 27 and continue to be closed until eventually the finish of July. Southbound I-75 visitors will exit at Huge Beaver Road and stick to the posted detour that employs Crooks Road, Maple Road and Stephenson Highway.

