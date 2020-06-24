11 Dallas Police Detectives Test Positive For Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Eleven Dallas Police detectives assigned to the evening shift of the Crimes Towards Persons’ Robbery and Assault Units have examined good for COVID-19, the division explained Tuesday evening.

These detectives acquired their good check final results among Friday, June 19 via Tuesday, June 23.

In addition, 20 personnel assigned to CAPERS have been positioned in quarantine awaiting check final results or for precautionary motives.

These detectives had been doing work out of police headquarters and the Park Forest Branch Library positioned at 3421 Forest Lane. They eliminated themselves from their respective workplace when they commenced exhibiting signs and symptoms or manufactured conscious of achievable publicity.

That brings the complete variety of Dallas Police personnel who have examined good because the outbreak to 50, 10 of whom are civilians.

Twenty out of the 50 have returned to perform.

The officers who just examined good are beneath quarantine for the following 14 days.

DPD’s health-related crew has assessed and suggested if quarantine of other personnel was essential.

The certain regions wherever the men and women worked have been or will be sprayed, cleaned and sanitized by specialist contractors.

“Please keep all of our employees who are stricken with this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery,” the police division explained in a information release.