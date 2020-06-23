YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Instagram

Hrs right after it was announced that he suffered brain injuries from the June 22 collision, the YouTuber assures supporters that his bleeding has stabilized, but adds that his good friend Kathereya did not survive.

Tre Melvin is aware of he is fortunate to be alive. Just hrs right after it was unveiled that he was staying taken care of in a hospital for brain injuries following a significant vehicle accident, the YouTube star created a return to social media to assure his supporters and followers he is on the street to recovery.

On Tuesday, June 23, Melvin tweeted, “to those asking, i’m (physically) okay.” He went on to provide much more facts on his injuries by creating, “i was knocked unconscious on impact and my brain bled fairly heavily but the bleeding stabilized this morning. my neck + my back want me dead, but that’s what meds are for.” He concluded, “i’m alive and i’m grateful.”

Tre Melvin made available update on his problem submit-significant vehicle accident.

Hrs earlier, a statement about Melvin’s vehicle crash was posted on his Twitter account. “Early Monday morning, Tré was involved in a severe auto collision with his friend Kathereya,” it go through. “Both are currently hospitalized and have suffered brain injuries.”

“While Tre is stable, Kathy is unresponsive,” the statement continued. “Their families ask that you please send prayers, blessings, and positive vibrations their way. They will come out of this stronger and more powerful. So it is.”

Statement about Tre Melvin struggling brain injuries right after vehicle collision.

In an update he gave, Melvin unveiled that Kathereya succumbed to her injuries. “i survived a fatal crash. my best friend didn’t. i don’t think i have ever been this numb. ever,” he tweeted along with a hyperlink to a gofundme web page aimed to increase income for her funeral. In a separate tweet, he additional, “to whoever hit us, and ran: kathy is now an ancestor. she will lead us to you.”

Tre Melvin expressed heartbreak above the passing of Kathereya.

Melvin’s vehicle accident came practically one particular month right after he announced his departure from YouTube. “i will no longer allow the platform to censor my pain. i will no longer allow the platform to demonetize my pain. i will no longer sit at a table both my blackness and my queerness have never truly been welcome at,” he declared in a tweet on Could 29. “i will build my own.”

Tre Melvin announced departure from YouTube.

The following day, Melvin assured supporters that he will proceed developing information by means of his new platform Tre Melvin Television. “i’ve only addressed this via twitter, but effective as of yesterday, my content is no longer streamable via youtube,” he explained. “Tre Melvin TV is my newest child. it is an ad-free, paid subscription service, with a 7-day free trial.”

Melvin’s YouTube channel boasts practically three.three million subscribers when he announced his departure.