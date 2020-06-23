YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain Thanks Fans for Pointing Out Her ‘Blackface’ Video After Backlash

Instagram

The ‘Stupid Genius’ host has apologized right after folks accused her of mocking Asian folks in an Instagram image and carrying out blackface in outdated YouTube video.

–

Emma Chamberlain is owning up to her problems right after she came beneath fire for a racially insensitive Instagram submit and YouTube video. The vlogger has apologized right after she was accused of mocking Asian folks and carrying out a blackface.

The YouTuber faced backlash right after she posted a photograph on Instagram in which she slanted her eyes, which quite a few deemed derogatory towards Asian folks. An offended consumer wrote, “As an Asian, I am quite uncomfortable with this, our eyes are not a trend.”

An additional similarly reacted, “Personally as an Asian, Emma Chamberlain’s post made me uncomfortable. The whole ‘fox eye’ trend isn’t cute in general. People have been slanting their eyes as a way to mock Asians for years and I’ve literally had people purposely slant their eyes when I tell them I’m Asian.”

After finding out of the criticism, Emma deleted the photograph and provided her apology. “It’s come to my attention that some thought I was posing in an insensitive way in my recent Instagram post,” she tweeted on Sunday, June 21. She extra, “That was NOT my intention at all and I’m so sorry to those who were hurt by it. I love and appreciate you all so much.”

Emma Chamberlain apologized right after she’s accused of mocking Asian folks.

But that was not all. After she expressed her regret, folks pointed out her outdated YouTube video clips in which she utilised a basis shade that was also dark for her skin tone, creating folks to accuse her of carrying out blackface.

Whilst somebody defended her, “Y’all really tried to cancel Emma Chamberlain for doing ‘blackface’… I can’t. This pandemic has y’all acting cooked,” she apologized for it anyway. “There is a screenshot circulating from one of my videos a few years ago where I used a foundation shade that wasn’t my proper color,” she wrote.

The 19-12 months-outdated mentioned it was not her intention to darken her skin, explaining, “I want to give some context, this was in a video where I was giving myself a makeover using dollar store products. I grabbed the wrong shade by accident and didn’t realize the shade was incorrect until I was already putting it on.”

The YouTube star addressed her ‘blackface’ video clips.

“I have learned so much over the past few years and I am so grateful for that,” she continued, just before thanking her supporters “for helping me learn.” She reiterated, “I would never EVER do something intentional to disrespect anyone. I am learning and growing every day, and I TRULY apologize.”