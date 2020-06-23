Your Wednesday Briefing

Heartbreak as this year’s hajj is basically canceled

Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday that only about one,000 individuals will be permitted to complete the yearly hajj pilgrimage at the finish of July — a selection that proficiently cancels one particular of the world’s greatest gatherings of Muslims.

The restrictions are meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the kingdom, which has one particular of the greatest outbreaks in the Middle East. Final 12 months, two.five million individuals took element in the pilgrimage. This 12 months, people permitted at the hajj will have to be underneath 65 many years of age and will be expected to undergo a virus check in advance.

The announcement disappointed Muslims about the globe, a lot of of whom have saved for many years to travel to Mecca, and it will deal a economic blow to the kingdom’s economic climate.

Quotable: “I am heartbroken, sad and disappointed, but what can one do?” explained Qari Ali Gul, who runs a seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. “This must be the will of God.”