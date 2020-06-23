YaYa Mayweather Plays With a Gun in New TikTok Video

Twitter

YaYa Mayweather (Iyanna Mayweather) apparently is not making an attempt to distance herself from harmful items right after becoming charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing scandal. In a new video that she not too long ago shared on TikTok, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was noticed waving a gun.

In the explained clip, the 19-yr-outdated was re-enacting a scene from “The Players Club”. The scene featured Diamond, a stripper, coming into the locker space and demanding everybody to depart. “Can everybody leave the dressing room, please?” she explained. As no one particular listened, she shoot in the air whilst yelling, “Can everybody leave the motherf***ing dressing room, please??!!”

“She need not to do that with that pending case,” an World wide web consumer wrote in the comment area. ” ‘Yes id like to show the jury evidence number 808, this right here,’ ” a person else additional.

“This is a sign.. Yb new chick, run girl! She practicing..,” a person warned the new girlfriend of YoungBoy Under no circumstances Broke Once more (NBA YoungBoy). “Lawdddd she put the knife down and got a gun,” yet another one particular mentioned with a person else creating, “I think something might be actually wrong with her……”

This arrives right after YoungBoy’s little one mama Lapattra Jacobs, who was stabbed with a knife by YaYa earlier this yr, exposed that the injuries on her arm have been acquiring worse. Sharing that she’s been going through bullying following the incident, she wrote on Instagram, “Since APRIL 3, I been getting call all kinds of names because I’m not the person y’all want me to be. I have some on my side, some not, & some just on my side to get in my business.”

“They keep telling me be strong but this a situation that’s going to always have me weak. Then my arm and hand still f**k up no telling when it will get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS VISIT ITS ALWAYS BADS NEWS like I can’t get enough this is so stressful, depressing, etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT ITS BEEN ROUGH,” she additional.

YaYa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In the filing, Harris County District Lawyer alleges Yaya “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to LaPattra Jacobs…by cutting (her) with a knife, and (she) used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely a knife.” She was later on launched right after posting a $30,000 bond.