Woman Purposely Coughs In Face Of Baby At San Jose Yogurt Shop – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — San Jose Police have been wanting for the public’s aid in identifying a female who purposely coughed in the encounter of a toddler who was in a stroller whilst waiting in line at a yogurt store.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at Yogurtland on the 5600 block of Cottle Street in South San Jose.

The unidentified female believed to be in her 60s is viewed on surveillance video waiting in front an additional female and a one particular-12 months-previous sitting in a stroller.

Police mentioned a preliminary investigation established the older female was upset the female and the stroller have been not keeping right social distancing. Right after some type of verbal interaction, the suspect is viewed taking off her encounter mask, bending above near to the baby’s encounter, and coughing numerous occasions.

The suspect left the organization and was not discovered. She was described as white, sporting a gray bandanna, glasses, a prolonged-sleeved shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis sneakers.

Everyone with details is asked to get hold of Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.