Winona Ryder Accuses Mel Gibson of Making Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Comments

Winona Ryder is when once more claiming that Mel Gibson created homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, one particular of which he allegedly directed towards her. Nevertheless, Gibson’s rep stated these accusations are “100 percent untrue.”

The Beetlejuice star recalled the Braveheart star’s alleged comments in a latest interview with The Sunday Occasions. Ryder informed the author that she was attending a celebration with a “good friend” when they started speaking to Gibson, who allegedly remarked, “Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDs?’ when he discovered that her companion was gay.

She then alleged that later on in their conversation the topic of her becoming Jewish came up and Gibson turned to her and jokingly stated, “You happen to be not an oven dodger, are you?”

Winona described their alleged interaction as a “genuine jaw-dropper.” She also said that he “experimented with” to apologize to her soon after the reality, anything that Gibson’s rep categorically denies.

In addition, Winona told E! Information on Tuesday, “I think in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has located a wholesome way to deal with his demons, but I am not one particular of them. All over 1996, my buddy Kevyn Aucoin and I had been on the obtaining finish of his hateful phrases. It is a agonizing and vivid memory for me.”