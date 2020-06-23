Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Talk Wedding Crashers Sequel, Reuniting for Eurovision & More

What would a Wedding Crashers two search like?

E! Information co-host Scott Tweedie created confident to inquire all about the likely sequel in the course of his unique chat with Wedding Crashers alums Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Although Tweedie was keen for particulars about the Wedding Crashers stick to-up movie, the two actors—who have reunited for a new Netflix film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga—stayed somewhat tight-lipped.

“Wedding Crashers two, yeah. I assume we can just say it really is getting written,” Ferrell advised E! Information.

As Tweedie joked about likely plot lines, Ferrell jokingly advised that the sequel need to be a drama about the characters’ subsequent divorces.

“How about if it really is just the attorneys representing all people in divorce court? Wedding Crashers two,” he quipped. “And just make it like a legal courtroom drama, not funny at all.”

For McAdams, she as well believed divorce was in the cards for the characters of Wedding Crashers.

“Are we all getting divorced?” she pondered.