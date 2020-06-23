Why Lauren Bushnell Didn’t Watch the Replay of Ben Higgins’ Season of The Bachelor

Although a variety of viewers re-watched Ben Higgins hand out the roses on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Best Seasons—Ever!, Lauren Bushnell Lane was not a single of them.

The 30-yr-previous actuality star explained why in a candid Instagram submit on Monday.

Even even though Lauren stated she and her husband Chris Lane would not be viewing the replay of her season, she advised her followers it sounded like a “fun walk down memory lane.”

“I’m very thankful for the show and the experience,” the season 11 celeb wrote. “Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben and all the lifelong friendships I made.”

She then reflected on how her look on the ABC demonstrate led her to exactly where she is these days.

“I’m not sure I would have met my husband had I not put myself out there and gone on the show,” Lauren continued. “I’m a better person for it—but that chapter doesn’t define who I am and it never did!”

Close to the finish of her note, she thanked her supporters for “all the love and support always.”

“I don’t always talk about it all—I’d rather let others do all the talking,” she wrote with a laughing emoji, “but that’s not because I didn’t enjoy the experience. I’ve just moved on and am incredibly happy now.”

She also shared a handful of photographs of herself posing with her fellow contestants, captioning a single photograph “what a good group of gals.”