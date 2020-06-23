A photograph emerged yesterday exhibiting how Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner looked all around the of her disappearance.

A 2006 police mugshot of the German paedophile sporting longer hair than in other snaps could lead to new witnesses coming forward.

It was taken 11 months in advance of 3-yr-previous Maddie vanished in Praia da Luz, when he was 29.

The pic was unearthed in court papers about his arrest for stealing diesel from lorries in Portimao, in the Algarve.







(Picture: Everyday Express)



A different snap, imagined to be a passport photograph, was taken in 1996 right after his release from a German prison.

Brueckner, 43, was jailed for molesting a 6-yr-previous woman in a playground.

At the of his 2006 arrest he was residing in a farmhouse on the edge of Praia da Luz.

His Austrian pal Michael Tatschl reportedly informed police Brueckner “was a very good burglar” who targeted wealthy tourists’ apartments.







(Picture: Everyday Express)



He left Germany and turned up in Lagos, Portugal.

Meanwhile, a attorney buddy of Gerry McCann accused sacked detective Goncalo Amaral of “fantasy” right after he claimed Brueckner was getting created a “scapegoat”.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Amaral also created slurs towards Maddie’s dad and mom Kate and Gerry, of Rothley, Leicestershire.

The attorney, Rogerio Alves, explained: “I don’t want to give any stage to that guy.”