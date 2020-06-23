new video loaded: ‘We No Longer Face the Virus Spreading Exponentially,’ Johnson Says
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain announced that he would lift a lot of restrictions, clearing the way for pubs and dining establishments to reopen quickly.
Although we continue to be vigilant, we do not feel there is at the moment — at the moment — a chance of a 2nd peak of infections that may possibly overwhelm the N.H.S. Taking anything with each other, we carry on to meet our 5 exams, and the chief health care officers of all 4 property nations have downgraded the U.K.’s coded alert degree from 4 to 3 — which means we no longer encounter a virus spreading exponentially, although it stays in standard circulation. Mr. Speaker, I can inform the Household that we will also reopen dining establishments and pubs. All hospitality indoors will be restricted to table support. As eagerly awaited as a pint will be a haircut, frankly by me, Mr. Speaker, and so we will reopen hairdressers with proper precautions which include the use of visors.
