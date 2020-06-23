Watch Ne-Yo’s Kids Adorably Crash His Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson had a couple of sudden guests make adorable cameos for the duration of her interview with Ne-Yo on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Demonstrate.

The 38-yr-outdated singer was in the middle of asking the 40-yr-outdated artist if he missed his fellow Planet of Dance judges when the “Closer” star’s kids cutely crashed the interview.

Ne-Yo, who is the proud father to Madilyn, 9 Mason, eight, Shaffer, four and Roman, two, explained his kids are “thoroughly enjoying all the downtime with dad” amid social distancing.

“My condolences and my heart goes out to anybody that lost anybody to COVID in the whole situation,” the 3-time Grammy winner explained. “But as far as the quarantine, I’m rarely at home anyway. I travel a whole lot and this was kind of an opportunity for me to kind of, like, reconnect with my kids.”

Ne-Yo advised this time has also brought him closer to his wife Crystal Smith. As followers will recall, he said the two have been headed for a split earlier this yr nevertheless, it seems like items have transformed.

“I don’t know if you knew personally but, you know, before quarantine, you know, me and my wife were talking divorce,” he explained. “But the quarantine kind of allowed us the time to sit down and really kind of lock back into each other. We’re good now. There’s no divorce happening. Everything’s good….It almost feels wrong to say this whole COVID-19 quarantine thing was kind of a blessing for me.”