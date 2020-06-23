Watch Kourtney Kardashian Recreate Her Iconic KUWTK Scene With Addison Rae

“Kourtney, what the f–k is up with your WiFi?” Khloe explained in the scene, which Kylie recited. “You have this big ass house and you can’t afford a WiFi box out here?” Responding as Kourtney, Stassie replied, “It’s not about affording. It’s about radiation.”

The ideal good friend duo also reenacted a misunderstanding in between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner from an previous KUTWK episode.

“Those are cute jeans,” Kris can be heard saying in the clip, to which Kendall responded, “You’re cute jeans.” Baffled by Kendall’s remark, Kris asked, “Those are mine?” Annoyed that the renowned momager was not receiving the joke, Kendall experimented with once again: “No, you are cute jeans!” Nonetheless baffled, Kris replied, “Huh?”