Watauga Police Seek Man Who Ran Over Officer’s Foot, Shot Another In The Arm – Dallas / Fort Worth

WATAUGA, Texas () – A visitors quit in Watauga led to one particular officer struggling a gunshot wound and a different in the hospital with an injured foot, all at the hands of the identical guy.

It occurred Monday evening when officers stopped the guy who was driving a stolen car in the 6200 block of Stardust Drive South.

Immediately after at first stopping for officers, the suspect drove away, operating more than an officer’s foot in the approach. Officers started to pursue the automobile but misplaced him when he bailed and took off on foot.

A perimeter was set up and the suspect was sooner or later found. But when officers attempted to arrest him, he pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, hitting one particular of the officer’s in the arm.

The suspect then fled on foot once more.

Hence, a different perimeter was set up and an in depth search by several law enforcement companies was carried out. Immediately after various hrs of browsing, police by no means identified the guy and concluded their search.

Police described the suspect as black, in his early 30s, 5’10” to 6’0″ with a thin construct.

Each officers who have been assaulted are in very good issue and will be recovering.