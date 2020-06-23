Walmart Will Stop Displaying Mississippi State Flag Because Of Confederate Emblem

In accordance to CNN, Walmart will no longer show the Mississippi state flag in its outlets.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the business stated, “We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield stated in an electronic mail. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores,” she additional.

Hatfield stated Walmart eliminated the state flag “from our stores a couple of weeks ago.”

The business truly stopped marketing the flag back in 2015 and feels this is the proper factor to do.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the Confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” the business stated.

As we previously reported the NCAA and SEC have taken a stand towards the flag as nicely.

The NCAA stated,

“There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” board chair Michael V. Drake stated in a statement. “We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans.”

This comes one particular day immediately after the SEC announced that conference championships or occasions would no longer consider area if Mississippi continues to contain the Confederate emblem as their state flag.

If this have been to transpire, the state would eliminate hundreds of thousands of bucks. Of program, they really don’t want that to transpire.

Mississippi Public Universities launched a joint statement, “We are looking forward to a time when our state flag represents the full and rich diversity of Mississippi, a diversity that is reflected in our student-athletes, our student bodies, and the friends and fans of our athletics teams,” the statement stated. “We look forward to a time when Mississippi’s state flag unites Mississippians, rather than divides us.”

The Mississippi flag has been controversial for decades. Quite a few have identified as for it to be taken down- via petitions, letters, and more–but they haven’t been effective. Probably the flag will be eliminated since it is impacting sports activities.

We’ll maintain you up to date on this, Roomies!

