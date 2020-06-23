Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station – Latest News

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stated it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to market private missions to the Worldwide Area Station (ISS), sending the shares of the firm up about 16%.

As element of its agreement with the Johnson Area Center, the space tourism firm will recognize candidates interested in getting tickets for private rides to space in orbital-grade motor vehicles from other firms, and develop teaching packages beneath its “astronaut readiness program.”

The firm competes with billionaire-backed ventures this kind of as Amazon.com Inc’s Blue Origin that are vying to usher in a new era of space tourism, racing to be the 1st to present sub-orbital flights to civilian space vacationers.

Virgin Galactic gives zero-gravity experiences to shoppers with its centerpiece SpaceShipTwo plane and has prolonged-phrase level-to-level travel strategies to swiftly transport passengers from city to city at close to-space altitudes.

This is the 2nd agreement among Virgin Galactic and the U.S. space company. In May well, the two entered an agreement to develop ‘high-Mach’ aircraft for possible civilian use.

For NASA, the private partnerships are assisting it revive its very own human space missions. Final month, Elon Musk’s SpaceX ended NASA’s 9-12 months hiatus by delivering two astronauts to the ISS.

The space company is leaning heavily on private firms developed close to shared visions for space exploration, as it gears up for a prolonged-phrase presence on the moon and prepares for a manned mission to Mars.

Shares of Virgin Galactic closed at $17.39.

