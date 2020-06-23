Virgin Australia bond holders lodge new plan to control troubled airline

The proposal includes a debt-to-equity swap amid bondholders owed all over $two billion plus a fresh capital injection of all over $one billion, a man or woman advised Reuters, who was not authorised to talk publicly.

The proposal would back the current management crew, honour complete worker entitlements, purchaser travel credits and regular flyer factors, in accordance to the supply.

Virgin Australia’s administrator, Deloitte, declined to comment. (Affiliate Link)

Deloitte had stated on Monday soon after getting last delivers from Bain and Cyrus that it hoped to decide on a favored bidder by June 30.