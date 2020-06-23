Victoria Police accused of manipulating evidence in Silk and Miller murders as convicted killer Jason Roberts’ new appeal begins

Victoria Police has been accused of deliberately manipulating evidence , to the level of criminality, in investigating the double murders of two officers.

Jason Roberts and Bandali Debs had been convicted by a jury of the murders 4 many years later on. Roberts has usually maintained his innocence.

Gary Silk and Rodney Miller. (Provided)

In a new appeal right now, his barrister Peter Matthews mentioned police had deliberately manipulated and concealed evidence about the quantity of offenders at the scene, which was central to the prosecution situation.

That evidence, about a single of the officer’s dying phrases, was hidden from Roberts’ trial attorneys, the court and prosecutors, he mentioned. (Affiliate Link)

Senior Constable Glenn Pullin had mentioned, being aware of he had been mortally wounded, Sen. Const. Miller advised him “they were on foot”.

But it was unveiled final 12 months Sen. Const. Pullin’s statement from the trial had truly been created 10 months right after the murders and was passed off as yet another a single he created 4 hrs right after the killings.

That was a single of 5 factors outlined by Mr Matthews which he mentioned “entailed police officers acting in breach of their sworn duty to the point of being criminal conduct of perjury”.

New appeal for Jason Roberts. (AAP)

He says officers had been deliberately providing false evidence by concealing statements, which amounted to a basic irregularity that deprived Roberts of a honest trial.

He needs Roberts to be acquitted of the murders due to the fact that kind of concealment poses a significant risk to the integrity of the criminal justice process and the function of the court.

“It is such an extraordinary case for that, that in order to protect the integrity of the process of this court the entry of acquittals ought occur,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the situation was as well significant for the judges to just purchase a retrial.

“The message needs to be stronger than that,” he mentioned.

Prosecutors accept the non-disclosure of the statements was an irregularity, but not a much more significant basic irregularity.

Ben Ihle, representing the Crown, also denies Roberts would have been acquitted of the murders had the evidence been disclosed.

He mentioned the evidence at concern was just a single little portion of a a lot broader circumstantial situation towards Roberts, which also integrated “chilling” listening gadget evidence, which include a declare by Roberts that he had “so much fun”.

Police at the scene, being aware of a suspect vehicle had left the scene, identified as for air wing and canine units, he additional.

“Clearly police believed, on some basis, there was more than one offender involved,” Mr Ihle mentioned.

Officers Silk and Miller had been investigating a series of robberies at outer suburban eating places and had been patrolling possible targets just right after midnight on August 16, 1998.

Roberts now admits he was concerned in the robberies, but says he was with his girlfriend Nicole – Debs’ daughter – when the murders took place.