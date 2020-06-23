Vegetation Fire Burns In Crockett South Of Carquinez Bridge – San Francisco

CROCKETT ( SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Crockett in Contra Costa County just south of the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday.

Cal Fire reported at two:08 p.m. that the fire was burning in the place of Cummings Skyway and Crockett Boulevard close to the border amongst Crockett and Rodeo. The place is in the boundaries of Crockett Hills Regional Park.

Preliminary reviews indicated two separate fires, one particular at about an acre and the other a quarter-acre, Cal Fire mentioned.

By two:31 p.m., Cal Fire mentioned it had referred to as off any added firefighting assets and had launched all aircraft.

There had been no reviews of any injury or injuries