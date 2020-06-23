UN warns violators of CAR peace deal may face sanctions

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Council members stated it is essential to hold accountable these accountable for violating human rights and worldwide humanitarian law.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix advised the council the safety scenario “remains volatile, due to continued threats posed primarily by armed groups and militias against civilians, humanitarian workers, state authority and peacekeepers.”

He started his briefing strongly condemning an ambush Sunday of a joint U.N. peacekeeping and nationwide defense forces patrol in northwest Nana-Mambéré prefecture, allegedly by fighters from the Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation armed group recognized as 3R, that killed two Central African Republic soldiers and injured 7 other individuals.

