UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

GENEVA – The U.N. climate company is investigating media reports suggesting a new record substantial temperature of in excess of 38 degrees Celsius (100.four degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.

The Globe Meteorological Organization mentioned Tuesday that it is wanting to confirm the temperature reading through on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkoyansk with Roshydromet, the Russian federal support for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

Company spokeswoman Clare Nullis mentioned wildfires in the Russian area and scorching summertime problems frequently drive temperatures over 30 degrees C (86 F) in July, but they’ve by no means been located to top rated 38 degrees in the place.

“We’re taking it seriously, but we need to await official confirmation,” she informed reporters in Geneva.

___

