UK’s internet use surges to new highs during lockdown

Picture copyright

FG Trade Picture caption



Video-conferencing has proved 1 of the greatest hits of lockdown





United kingdom grownups invested a quarter of their waking day on-line during lockdown – a record higher, in accordance to Ofcom.

Throughout April, grownups invested an normal of 4 hrs a day on-line, up from 3-and-a-half in September 2019, the communications watchdog mentioned.

And 7 in 10 individuals produced video calls at least the moment a week during lockdown, with hundreds of thousands turning to Zoom for the initially time.

The pandemic has radically altered on-line behaviour, mentioned Ofcom.

The regulator’s On the web Nation report located that individuals are searching for new strategies to preserve linked, informed, entertained and match during lockdown.

Twitch, the livestreaming platform for gamers, noticed site visitors raise from two.three million in January to four.two million in April.

TikTok, which permits customers to develop and share brief movies, reached 12.9 million United kingdom site visitors in April, up from five.four million in January.

Considerably of Ofcom’s report targeted on people’s on-line routines in September 2019, ahead of the coronavirus struck.

At that stage, 9 in 10 grownups and practically all little ones invested time on platforms this kind of as TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram, in accordance to the research.

And almost half of grownups observe movies on this kind of platforms a number of occasions a day, growing to 73% for little ones aged eight to 15.

Individuals are no longer just passive shoppers, with two in 5 grownups uploading movies to TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat or Instagram.

Video-sharing internet site clips What these aged 16+ observe

Video conferencing app Zoom has proved the huge hit of lockdown – up from 659,000 customers in January to 13 million in April as the nation turned to it to chat to loved ones and buddies, and consider aspect in quizzes and video games.

The app has not been without having controversy, with concerns about how safe it was, with some individuals falling victim to zoom-bombing, in which an uninvited guest joins a get in touch with to lead to mischief or share unpleasant or hateful materials.

Picture copyright

Getty Pictures Picture caption



Individuals have turned on-line to entertain themselves and even to workout





Radical adjust

Even ahead of the pandemic, individuals have been moving away from landline calls and text messages in favour of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the report signifies.

Lockdown appears to have accelerated the adoption of this kind of solutions. Virtually half of United kingdom grownups utilised WhatsApp to make video calls at least weekly, with Facebook Messenger not far behind on 41% and Apple’s FaceTime getting utilised by 30%.

Ofcom’s director of method and study Yih-Choung Teh mentioned: “Lockdown may leave a lasting digital legacy. Coronavirus has radically changed the way we live, work and communicate online, with millions of people using online video services for the first time.”

Individuals continue to be wary about on-line security although, with 87% of grownups saying that they had considerations more than little ones utilizing video-sharing internet sites and other apps.