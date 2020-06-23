Twitter restricts Trump threat of ‘serious force’ against protesters

Twitter has continued its policy of labeling — but not getting rid of — rule-breaking tweets from President Donald Trump. The organization limited a Trump publish promising “serious force” against a probable Washington, DC equivalent to Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” writes Twitter’s security group. The warning is posted over the tweet and seems if customers test to retweet it. Following Twitter’s normal policy for planet leaders whose tweets serve a “public interest,” nevertheless, it will not be deleted.

There will under no circumstances be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as prolonged as I’m your President. If they test they will be met with severe force! (Affiliate Link) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

This is not the 1st Trump tweet that is been labeled for marketing violence or abuse. In late May well, Twitter censured a tweet that explained “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” saying that it glorified violence. The platform has also labeled “potentially misleading” misinformation about mail-in voting and a manipulated video purporting to be a CNN broadcast. The labels have drawn Trump’s ire, and he issued an executive buy attacking “bias” on social media following the voting reality-check out.

Limited tweets can not be liked or replied to, while they can be retweeted with a comment. In spite of this, Trump’s massive social media following virtually ensures any tweet will be broadly noticed on Twitter. So the determination is largely symbolic, but it aids Twitter stake out a place of acknowledging and acting on Trump’s problematic social media posts — in contrast with Facebook, which has stored a largely hands-off method but did clear away a Trump ad for making use of Nazi imagery final week. A Facebook publish with Trump’s “serious force” message has so far not been labeled or eliminated.