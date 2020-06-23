Trump Defends Pompeo’s Alleged Use Of Staffer To Walk Dogs, Wash Dishes

President Donald Trump explained claims that a fired inspector basic was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly creating a taxpayer-funded staffer run personalized errands for him are overblown — and even if they had been correct, they would even now be acceptable.

“Here’s a man that is supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” Trump advised reporters at the White Residence. “And the Democrats and the fake information media, they are interested in a guy who is strolling their puppy.

“Possibly he is occupied. Possibly he is negotiating with Kim Jong Un, Okay, about nuclear weapons.”

Trump fired the State Department’s inspector basic, Steve Linick, on Friday and replaced him with an ally of Vice President Mike Pence.

In accordance to NBC Information, Linick had been probing regardless of whether Pompeo and his wife produced the staffer stroll their puppy, choose up their dry cleansing, and make them dinner reservations. He was also explained to be investigating the situations of Pompeo’s promoting US weapons to Saudi Arabia in spite of a congressional ban.