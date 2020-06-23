Trump Defends Pompeo’s Alleged Use Of Staffer To Walk Dogs, Wash Dishes

President Donald Trump explained claims that a fired inspector basic was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly creating a taxpayer-funded staffer run personalized errands for him are overblown — and even if they had been correct, they would even now be acceptable.
“Here’s a man that is supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” Trump advised reporters at the White Residence. “And the Democrats and the fake information media, they are interested in a guy who is strolling their puppy.
“Possibly he is occupied. Possibly he is negotiating with Kim Jong Un, Okay, about nuclear weapons.”
Trump fired the State Department’s inspector basic, Steve Linick, on Friday and replaced him with an ally of Vice President Mike Pence.
In accordance to NBC Information, Linick had been probing regardless of whether Pompeo and his wife produced the staffer stroll their puppy, choose up their dry cleansing, and make them dinner reservations. He was also explained to be investigating the situations of Pompeo’s promoting US weapons to Saudi Arabia in spite of a congressional ban.
Trump claimed Friday that he did not know anything at all about Linick but explained that Pompeo had asked him to fire the inspector basic. “I was happy to do it,” explained Trump. “Mike requested that I do it. He really should have performed it a prolonged in the past, in my view. [Linick] is an Obama appointment and had some issues.”
He also explained that criticism that Pompeo could use a taxpayer-funded staffer to execute his personalized chores was “stupid.”
“He’s a very brilliant guy. And now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes — and you know what? I would rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes — because maybe his wife isn’t there or his kids aren’t,” explained Trump. “What are you telling me? It’s terrible. It is so stupid. You know how stupid that sounds to the world? Unbelievable.”
Democrats have explained they will investigate the situations of Linick’s dismissal.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley also wrote to Trump on Monday, asking for “a detailed reasoning” as to why Linick was eliminated.
“Expression of lost confidence, without further explanation, is not sufficient to fulfill the requirements of the IG Reform Act,” he cautioned.
“Inspectors General help ensure transparency and accountability,” explained Grassley, “both of which are critical for taxpayers to have confidence in their government.”